Medical Imaging Sensors Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future Till 2028

The two major applications of medical imaging sensors are endoscopy imaging and X-ray imaging and these enable numerous applications, which in turn enhance medical diagnostics and treatments, especially those that need high-quality digital imaging.

Extensive competitive and strategy analysis is covered in this report. Companies profiled include Awaiba, OmniVision, Canon, Fujifilm, Toshiba, ON semiconductors, CMOSIS nv, Teledyne DALSA, Suni Medical Imaging, NeuSoft amongst others.

The latest technologies for medical imaging applications have reached an impressive range with several innovations and now include small, disposable diagnostic cameras, small endoscopic tools and prosthetic eyes. These innovations in digital imaging technology make it possible for surgeons to conduct minimally invasive medical procedures in fields such as gastrointestinal, ENT and urology practices, etc.

With emerging countries focusing on improving healthcare and investing and adopting latest technologies, a surge in demand for diagnostics and therapeutic devices can be expected; thus driving the medical imaging sensors market in these countries. Of the global markets APAC (Asia Pacific) market is expected to be the market with immense opportunities, while North America and Europe, which already have access to advanced technologies are expected to register a slower growth as compared to APAC.

The innovations in medical imaging sensors are likely to completely reinvent medical imaging industry as it enables entry of new market players, new product development and high growth applications. Going forward, the industry may face restraints as a result of shortage of skilled radiologists. However, innovations and possibilities are endless, and industry will continue to focus on providing better facilities to improve the quality of care.

Key companies profiled include

1. Awaiba (CMOSIS Germany Gmbh)

2. Omnivision

3. Given Imaging

4. Medigus

5. Pixel Plus

6. On Semiconductors

7. CMOSIS NV

8. Teledyne Dalsa

9. Suni Medical Imaging

10. Neusoft

11. Hamatatasu

12. Perkin Elmer

13. Toshiba

14. Canon

15. Fujifilm

16. Sony

17. Sharp

18. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. Deep profiles top competitive companies

