Medical Recruitment Market Size, Analysis, Top Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

Health Professionals segment is expected to grow over the forecast period by candidature segment for medical recruitment market

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Medical Recruitment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Candidature, Service and Geography. The global medical recruitment market is expected to reach US$ 11,435.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,684.50 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical recruitment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global medical recruitment market was segmented by candidature and service. On the basis of the candidature the market is segmented as health professional, health information technicians, biological & medical scientists, medical social workers, medical representatives and others. Based on the service the market is segmented into managed services, recruitment services, specialist care services, homecare services and others.

The market for medical recruitment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising numbers of healthcare centers, rising developments in the healthcare industry, and rapidly growing geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to face challenges such as placing immigrants in countries which is a restraint to the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the medical recruitment market include, Impellam Group, Everyday Health Group, CCM Recruitment International, TFS Healthcare, IMS Recruitment, CPL Healthcare, MASC Medical, Proclinical (ICS), Euromotion and EGV among the others. The market has carried out various organic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their service offering in the healthcare industry.

The report segments the global medical recruitment market as follows:

Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Candidature

Health Professionals

Health Information Technicians

Biological & Medical Scientists

Medical Social Workers

Medical Representatives

Other Candidatures

Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Service

Managed Services

Recruitment Services

Specialist Care Services

Homecare Services

