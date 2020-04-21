 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Medical Robotics Market Insight and Future Assessment for the Period 2020 – 2028

By [email protected] on April 21, 2020

Healthcare robotics is a nascent but growing market with huge scope in the future. The complex and critical surgeries are being performed through robotic technologies such as minimally invasive surgeries. Such technique enables surgeons to perform various critical surgeries such as the prostate cancer, brain tumor, artery bypass, valve repair and replacement, arterial fibrillation amongst others. The surgeries are performed with minimal incision to avoid scars and blood loss. The recovery of patients is faster with less amount of pain compared to open surgeries.

Company Profile:

1. Titan Medical Inc
2. Intuitive Surgical
3. Accuray Inc
4. Mako Surgical Corp
5. Mazor Robotics Ltd
6. Hansen Medical, Inc
7. Health Robotics S.R.L
8. Abbott Diagnostic
9. Agilent Technologies
10. Aurora Biomed Inc
11. Roche Holding AG
12. Siemens Healthcare
13. Biotek Instrument Inc
14. Baxter International Inc
15. Carefusion Corp.

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data
2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028
3. Industry Analysis
4. Competitive Analysis
5. Key geographic growth data
6. Deep profiles top competitive companies

