MEMS Foundry Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

The “Global MEMS Foundry Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The MEMS foundry market report aims to provide an overview of the MEMS foundry market with detailed market segmentation by MEMS type, process, end-user, and geography. The global MEMS foundry market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading MEMS foundry market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A MEMS (micro-electromechanical system) is a small miniature machine with both mechanical and electronic components and physical dimensions ranging from several millimeters to less than one micrometer. The MEMS Foundry offers the flexibility to use substrate materials like silicon-on-insulator (SOI), Gallium arsenide (GaAs), glass, silicon, quartz, and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS)-wafers. MEMS Foundry removes the need for customers to use multiple suppliers. At the foundry, the market players offer services with high quality and reliability: prototyping, advanced process development, and low to medium volume manufacturing. MEMS foundry helps in: Metal liftoff processing, Polyimide Processing, and Suspended membrane fabrication, among others.

MEMS foundry helps in the reduction of capital requirement, minimizes the time and cost of MEMS by offering standardized wafer manufacturing and production benefits, such as economy of scale, and thus, expected to drive the growth of MEMS foundry outsourcing market during the forecast period. The pure-play MEMS foundries experienced a considerable increase in the past few years; however, the major part of the MEMS foundry outsourcing market is still captured by the Integrated Database Management System (IDMs). The continuous decline in MEMS average selling prices (ASPs) has also forced many IDMs to enter in the market of MEMS foundry outsourcing. Such as, in 2016, Bosch rented its 8″ fab to the fabless MEMS manufacturers. The IDMs have a competitive advantage over the fabless and fab light MEMS players, as they have a high proprietary learning curve in MEMS design or outlet. Moreover, IDMs are also benefited from the economy of scale, particularly from the Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) MEMS.

The global MEMS foundry market is segmented on the basis of MEMS type, process, and end-user. Based on MEMS type, the MEMS foundry market is segmented into: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Digital Compass, MEMS Microphone, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Others. On the basis of process, the market is segmented into: Film Deposition, Metal Deposition, Thermal, Wafer Bonding, Etch processes, Wet processes, and Wafer level packaging. Based on end-user, the MEMS foundry market is segmented into: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global MEMS foundry market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The MEMS foundry market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the MEMS foundry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the MEMS foundry in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the MEMS foundry market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from MEMS foundry market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the MEMS foundry market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the MEMS foundry market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the MEMS Foundry Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the MEMS Foundry Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of MEMS Foundry Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global MEMS Foundry Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

