Micro Irrigation Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020 – 2028

Global Micro Irrigation Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast 2018-2028. Micro irrigation is the slow application of water on, above, or below the soil by surface drip, subsurface drip, bubbler, and micro-sprinkler systems. Where labor is scarce and expensive or where medium to large areas need to be irrigated precisely and frequently with minimum wastage of time and water, it is better to invest in micro irrigation systems. Micro irrigation systems are gaining significance because they help in protecting against drought situations and its ability to irrigate all the crops in the field even in the irregular terrain.

Some of the factors that are driving the market are the ability of the micro irrigation system to utilize the water to the maximum level as water is applied locally and leaching is reduced, fertilizer/nutrient loss is minimized, also this system helps in the weed control as no water is available for the weeds and their growth is kept under control. This kind of irrigation system is beneficial for the soil since it prevents soil erosion and along with that soil infiltration capacity is also increased, all these factors improves the seed germination rate which in turn improves the overall crop production.

Although there are many drivers that are driving the market but still exists some challenges that act as market restraint such as high initial cost needed to set up the whole system it may also cause clogging if water is not purified properly and detection of problem becomes even more difficult in larger farms.

The market was earlier dominated by North America. Now Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market. The growth in this market is however slow, but the market is expected to be a good business opportunity in the days to come.

Companies profile include

1. Jain Irrigation system limited (JISL).

2. Toro company

3. Netafim.

4. Naugra Export

5. Tirupati structurals limited

6. Harso steels pvt. Lyd.

7. Apollo pipes limited

8. Kisan Group of companies

9. Captain polyplast ltd.

10. Rivulis Irrigation

11. IWT

12. Paras drip Irrigation

13. KSNM Marketing

14. Sharan Polyplast

15. Lindsay corporation

16. Nelson irrigation corporation

17. Valmont industries

18. Rain Bird corporation

19. T-L irrigation

20. Chaitra irrigation

21. Sree vijetha irrigation pvt. Ltd.

22. Mahindra

23. Driptech

24. Finolex Plasson industries

25. EPC

26. Primium irrigation

27. Irritol systems

28. Rooted in hope

29. Dayu conserving water

30. Linyi Dogli plastics

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2.Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028

3.Industry Analysis

4.Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

