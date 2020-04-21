Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2022

Market Dynamics

The global mid-hybrid vehicles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

Mild hybrid vehicles give better fuel economy than the conventional vehicles resulting as attractive parameter for the end users to purchase the vehicle. The market is growing in the developed countries because of the increasing awareness and concern about the rising pollution.

Government in some countries have removed subsidy on mild hybrid vehicles which will hamper the growth of mild hybrid vehicle whereas in countries like U.S., Germany, and UK, government provides subsidies and incentives to support the purchase of the electric vehicle.

Mild hybrids are a cheaper way to boost a petrol-driven car’s power and efficiency. In the mild hybrid vehicles, the energy is generated while applying the brake pedal which turns into the electric energy which is stored in a battery, this energy is further used to turn on the starter motor for the start-stop functionality. The mild-hybrids make use of start stop technology and the regenerative braking.

Market Segmentation

Based on Capacity:

48 Volt

24 Volt

12 Volt

Others

Based on Vehicle Type:

HCV

Passenger car

LCV

Based on Battery Type:

Lithium Ion

Lead based

others

Regional/Geographical Analysis

The major mild hybrid vehicle markets are in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific, especially in Japan because of the increasing awareness of the hybrid vehicles. The regions such as Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, and in some countries of Asia Pacific region have a little demand for the mild hybrid vehicles. But there will be a change in this trend in upcoming years and the market will flourish in these regions.

Opportunities

Strict government emission norms, increasing awareness regarding hybrid vehicles, and environmental concerns will be the major driving factors for the demand of mild hybrid vehicles market.

Key Players

The key market players that are involved in the Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volvo Group, Audi AG, Groupe PSA, Changan Automobile (Group) Co., Ltd., Honda Motor Company, Renault-Nissan, Daimler AG, Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, and General Motors Company.

