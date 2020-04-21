Nerve Monitoring Systems Market Size, Trends, Demand, Scope, Industry Forecast to 2025 – Medtronic, Natus Medical, BOVIE MEDICAL, AXON Communications, Dr. Langer Medical, Neurovision Medical Products, HYH, Xavant Technology, NuVasive, Magstim

Nerve monitoring systems are intraoperatively used to identify and monitor motor nerve function surgeons, to reduce the risk of nerve damage. Additionally, these monitoring systems also help to identify the nerve functions before the end of surgery through monitoring of triggered EMG activities in multiple cranial and peripheral nerves during the procedures such as ENT and other general surgeries. The tools such as monopolar, bipolar stimulating probes and dissection instruments are used with the system to assist in early nerve identification and confirmation. Moreover, these tools also help to locate, identify, and map the particular nerve and branches, and also helps to verify the nerve function and integrity.

The market for nerve monitoring systems is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as increasing prevalence of trauma cases, continuous advancement in medical technology and rising number of complex & critical surgeries and across the globe. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and increasing demand for nerve monitoring devices are likely to add novel opportunities for the global nerve monitoring systems market over the forecast period.

On the basis of product segment, the market is classified as Nerve Stimulation Electrodes & Probes, Nerve Monitors and Accessories. The nerve monitoring systems market by technology segment is classified into evoked potential (EP), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG) and electrocorticography (ECOG). The application segment is categorized into neurosurgery, spine surgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular applications and others. Based on end user, the nerve monitoring systems market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nerve monitoring systems market based on product, technology, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall nerve monitoring systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the nerve monitoring systems market in the global arena due to growing adoption of new and advanced techniques, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular or/and neurological disorders leading to increasing hospital admissions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next few years in the global nerve monitoring systems market due to increasing number of vascular and orthopedic surgical cases and rising awareness amongst the surgeons in the region.

