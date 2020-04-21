Neuronavigation Systems Market Growth Scope, Trends, Size, Industry Outlook to 2025 – ClaroNav, Parsiss, Stryker, Brainlab, Heal Force, Atracsys, Northern Digital, SURGICAL THEATER, Micromar, Shenzhen Anke High-tech

Pune, April 20,2020 – Neuro-navigation, also called as frameless stereotactic surgery is the technique which involves performance of real-time intraoperative guidance during spinal or brain injuries. This increases safety and accuracy during neurosurgery. Neuro-navigation systems help to guide the surgeon to the surgical targets without the need for external frames. These systems are used majorly in brain surgeries which helps to limit the size of skull opening or craniotomy and remove brain lesions such as tumors or other tissue masses.

Growing need and rising demand for accurate and precise systems for carrying out critical neurosurgeries, advantages such as shorter hospital stay & improved outcomes increase demand for these systems are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Rise in the untapped emerging nations, increase in number of people suffering with brain tumor and cancer leading to brain metastasis is expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the market during the forecast period.

The global neuronavigation systems market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the neuronavigation systems market is categorized as, electromagnetic system and optical system. Based on application, the neuronavigation systems market is segmented into neurosurgery, ENT surgery, spinal surgery, and maxillofacial surgery.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Neuronavigation systems market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Neuronavigation systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is anticipated to have the largest share of the global neuronavigation systems market owing to higher prevalence of ENT, spinal and neurological disorder, government funding for the development of surgical navigation system and growth in the adoption of minimally invasive surgery. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to presence of large pool of patients and increase in the awareness of the noninvasive neuronavigation system.