North America Allulose Market Forecast to 2030| Analysis for Rising End-User, Competitive Landscape and Growth Factors By Tate & Lyle, INGREDION, Matsutani Chemical Industry

Allulose is a low-calorie sugar with the same clean, sweet taste like sugar. Thereby, allulose finds a wide range of applications in bakery products and confectionaries, namely cookies, cakes, pies, pastries & frostings, chewing gum, jam, jellies, and candies.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Allulose Market – North America, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the North America Allulose Market was estimated to be over US$ 90.70 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.30% from 2019 to 2030.

The Major Players are:

The prominent players in the North America Allulose Market are Tate & Lyle, INGREDION, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Icon Foods, Anderson Advanced Ingredients, LLC, Apura Ingredients, Bonumose LLC, CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP among others.

Growth Factor:

The growth of the allulose market can be attributed to the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and the growing demand for sugar substitutes. Obesity as a risk aspect is by far the greatest contributor to the burden of chronic diseases in the U.S., accounting for 47.1 percent of the total cost of chronic diseases nationwide. Obesity can also lead to early mortality and increased vulnerability to other diseases and can have an incalculable impact on the quality of life.

According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. There is an increasing awareness amongst the population regarding health, fitness, overall appearance and managing diabetes. People with diabetes are at amplified peril of serious health complications including but not limited to, vision loss, premature death, stroke, heart disease, kidney failure, and amputation of toes, feet, or legs. With the persistent rise in the prevalence and incidence rates of obesity and diabetes in the North American region, there is a pressing need by manufacturers and patients alike, to find sugar substitutes and reduce calories.

Segmentation Based On

By Form – Powder, Liquid

By Application – Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Cereals, Dairy, Sugar & Sugar Substitutes and Others

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Years Considered for the Study Historical Years – 2016 & 2017 Base Year – 2018 Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used for the Study RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

