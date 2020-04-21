Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size, Trends, Demand, Scope to 2025 – Thermo Fisher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric, Merck, Danaher, QIAGEN, Agilent, Illumina, Takara Bi

Pune, April 20,2020 – Nucleic acid isolation and purification is essential for a variety of medical applications such as drug discovery, research and others. The need for high quality, highly pure nucleic acid such as DNA and RNA is an essential for a wide variety of research and clinical applications. The isolation and purification of DNA or RNA is required for the genetic analysis and also used for other medical, scientific and forensic purposes. Different techniques are used to perform the process such as reagent-based technique, column-based technique and others. For the isolation and the purification of the nucleic acid, sources can be diverse such as hair, blood, bones, sperm, saliva, nails and urine.

The market for nucleic acid isolation and purification is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as growing advancements in clinical diagnostic techniques, increasing public-private funding for life science research and increasing automation across the globe. Moreover, increasing demand for pure form of nucleic acid for drug delivery is likely to add novel opportunities for the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market over the forecast period.

he nucleic acid isolation and purification market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market based on product, type, method, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall nucleic acid isolation and purification market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in the global arena due to increasing demand for pure nucleic acid, particularly in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, increasing applications of these techniques in various fields such as life science research, forensics and molecular diagnostics in the region in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next few years in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market due to technological advancements and rising government funding in R&D in the region.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market report also includes the profiles of nucleic acid isolation and purification manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Danaher, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio Inc. and among others.

