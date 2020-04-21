Offshore Wind Turbines Market: Maintaining a Strong Growth by 2027 | Goldwind Science Technology, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Mingyang Smart Energy, Senvion Deutschland

Offshore wind turbines are used in wind farms construction, off the shore, or on the continental shelf to harvest wind energy for electricity generation. Offshore wind power includes inshore water areas such as lakes fjords, and sheltered coastal areas, which use conventional fixed bottom wind turbine technologies, and the deep water regions use floating wind turbines. The increasing investment in the renewable energy sector is the primary factor propelling the offshore wind turbine market growth.

Increasing energy demand, the growing trend of industrialization, and increased urbanization regulations on energy efficiency are the prime factors driving the growth of the offshore wind turbine market. However, heavy investment for the production and installation of offshore wind turbines is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the offshore wind turbine market. The increase in investment for construction of new wind farms, refinancing operations and project acquisitions, and are anticipated to boost the offshore wind turbine market.

The “Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the offshore wind turbines market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of offshore wind turbines market with detailed market segmentation by foundation type, location proximity, capacity. The global offshore wind turbines market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading offshore wind turbines market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the offshore wind turbines market.

The global offshore wind turbines market is segmented on the basis of foundation type, location proximity, capacity. On the basis of foundation type, the market is segmented as monopile, jacket, tripod, floating, others. On the basis of location proximity, the market is segmented as shallow water, transitional water, ultra-transitional water. On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented as 1 MW, 1-3 MW, 3-5 MW, 5 MW, above.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global offshore wind turbines market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The offshore wind turbines market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting offshore wind turbines market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the offshore wind turbines market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the offshore wind turbines market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from offshore wind turbines market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for offshore wind turbines market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the offshore wind turbines market.

The report also includes the profiles of key offshore wind turbines market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– GENERAL ELECTRIC

– Goldwind Science Technology Co., Ltd.

– MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

– Mingyang Smart Energy

– ?rsted A/S

– Senvion Deutschland GmbH

– Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.,

– Vestas

