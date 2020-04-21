Oncology Nutrition Market Analysis Geography Trends, Demand and Forecasts 2025

Global Oncology Nutrition Market: Snapshot

Oncology makes for a field that is consistently evolving owing to great amount of research and development activities are currently underway to formulate therapies and drugs to treat tumors that cause cancer as well as emerge as a result of chemotherapies. Now, dieticians are emerging as a segment of caregivers who can suggest proper nutrition to the patients in order reduce their pain and side effects. Dieticians have proven their worth in identifying those who are at higher risks of malnutrition, which in turn can lead to weight loss, taste changes, and reduced appetite and other complications.

As per the findings of this business intelligence publication, the global oncology nutrition market is poised for a fruitful future with the demand expanding at a profitable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. With nutritional supplements, patients have been seen to be responding better to the medical treatments by managing their fluid, calories, and protein intake. Generally, loss of appetite has been observed among the patients and with proper nutrition, meal plans can be restructured according to calorie density and tolerability of individual patients.

The market is also gaining traction from the mushrooming of private and public organizations that are dedicated to increasing awareness levels. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has been promoting the quality of oncology nutrition practice in cancer treatment for nearly three decades and highlights the accomplishments made so far. The group has been aspiring to empower members with knowledge straight from market leaders and experts via research, education, and advocacy.

Social media is also having a radical change on the oncology nutrition market, incrementing awareness levels but at the same time, spreading information that is inaccurate. Rather than depending on the Internet, the oncology patients are strongly suggested to consult designated and experience dieticians for their nutritional supplements.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market: Overview

Cancer diagnosis creates myriad questions about diet and nutrition. Those pertain to if the food will make a patient feel sick to what should be ingested to fight cancer. This has spawned the oncology nutrition market which has been rising steadily due to the increasing cases of different types of cancer worldwide. During cancer treatment one needs to eat right in order to build up strength and withstand the debilitating effects of the cancer and its treatment. One is often recommended high-fat, high-calorie foods to prevent weight from falling, or thick, cool foods like milk shakes or ice cream because sores in the throat or mouth making it hard to eat a