Oral Care Market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Opportunities, Forecasts 2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Oral Care Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Distribution Channel, the global oral care market was valued at US$ 42,689.6 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 60,804.8 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global oral care market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global oral care market, based on the product is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, dental prosthesis cleaning solutions and others dental products. In 2017, toothpastes segment held the largest share, by product. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of oral diseases across the globe.

Leading Oral Care Market Players:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Lion Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

High Ridge Brands Co.

Unilever

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sunstar Suisse S.A

Oral Care Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Oral Care with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Oral Care Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Oral Care Market at global, regional and country level.

Also, key Oral Care Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

