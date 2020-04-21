Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2026| Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International, Sasol Germany GmbH

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market.

Leading players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market.

The major players that are operating in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market are: Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International, Sasol Germany GmbH, Microtek Laboratories Inc, Dupont, Parker, Laird PLC, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Cryopak, Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, SGL Carbon, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc, PLUSS Advanced Technologies

Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by Product Type: Organic Phase Change Material, Inorganic Phase Change Material, Bio-Based Phase Change Materials

Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by Application: Construction Industry, Packaging Industry, Textile Industry, The Electronics Industry, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market

Highlighting important trends of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Overview

1.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Overview

1.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Organic Phase Change Material

1.2.2 Inorganic Phase Change Material

1.2.3 Bio-Based Phase Change Materials

1.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Phase Change Material (PCM) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Phase Change Material (PCM) Industry

1.5.1.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Phase Change Material (PCM) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Phase Change Material (PCM) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Phase Change Material (PCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Phase Change Material (PCM) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Phase Change Material (PCM) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction Industry

4.1.2 Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Textile Industry

4.1.4 The Electronics Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

5 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phase Change Material (PCM) Business

10.1 Henkel AG & Company

10.1.1 Henkel AG & Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel AG & Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel AG & Company Recent Development

10.2 Honeywell

10.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Honeywell Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.3 Croda International

10.3.1 Croda International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Croda International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.3.5 Croda International Recent Development

10.4 Sasol Germany GmbH

10.4.1 Sasol Germany GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sasol Germany GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.4.5 Sasol Germany GmbH Recent Development

10.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc

10.5.1 Microtek Laboratories Inc Corporation Information

10.5.2 Microtek Laboratories Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.5.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc Recent Development

10.6 Dupont

10.6.1 Dupont Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dupont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Dupont Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Dupont Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.6.5 Dupont Recent Development

10.7 Parker

10.7.1 Parker Corporation Information

10.7.2 Parker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.7.5 Parker Recent Development

10.8 Laird PLC

10.8.1 Laird PLC Corporation Information

10.8.2 Laird PLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.8.5 Laird PLC Recent Development

10.9 Phase Change Energy Solutions

10.9.1 Phase Change Energy Solutions Corporation Information

10.9.2 Phase Change Energy Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.9.5 Phase Change Energy Solutions Recent Development

10.10 Cryopak

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Cryopak Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Cryopak Recent Development

10.11 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

10.11.1 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.11.5 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Recent Development

10.12 SGL Carbon

10.12.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

10.12.2 SGL Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.12.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

10.13 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc

10.13.1 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.13.5 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Recent Development

10.14 PLUSS Advanced Technologies

10.14.1 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Corporation Information

10.14.2 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.14.5 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Recent Development

11 Phase Change Material (PCM) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Phase Change Material (PCM) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.