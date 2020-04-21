Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Synthetic Leather Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2027

The global Synthetic Leather market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Synthetic Leather market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Synthetic Leather market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Synthetic Leather market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Synthetic Leather market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kuraray, Asahi Kasei Corporation, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Toray Coatex Co. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Alfatex, And Filwel Co., Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global synthetic leather market has been segmented as follows:

Synthetic leather Market – Product Type Analysis

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Synthetic leather Market – End-user Type Analysis

Automobile

Furnishings

Sporting goods

Garments

Footwear

Industrial fabrics

Others

Synthetic leather Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Ethiopia Tanzania Rest of Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Synthetic Leather market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Synthetic Leather market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic Leather Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Synthetic Leather market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Synthetic Leather market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Synthetic Leather market report?

A critical study of the Synthetic Leather market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Synthetic Leather market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Synthetic Leather landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Synthetic Leather market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Synthetic Leather market share and why? What strategies are the Synthetic Leather market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Synthetic Leather market? What factors are negatively affecting the Synthetic Leather market growth? What will be the value of the global Synthetic Leather market by the end of 2029?

