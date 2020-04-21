Razors Market Undertakes strapping Growth by 2020 with P&G, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Syska, Edgewell Personal Care, HARRY’S, INC, others

This Razors Market research report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up- to-date information about the demands, customer’s changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions etc. It lends a hand to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Also, the defects in the existing product can be discovered and the required corrective steps to improve the product can be taken.Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are P&G, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Syska, Edgewell Personal Care, HARRY’S, INC, SUPER-MAX, DORCO CO., LTD., NOVA ELECTRIC, OSCAR RAZOR, kai corporation, American Cutting Edge, MQ Corporation and Kaili Group among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Razors Market

Razors market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 12.82 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 2.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing consumer awareness related to personal hygiene will further create new opportunity for the market.

Razor is an instrument which usually consists of different blades so they can be used to remove the unwanted hair from the body easily & gently. Electric, cartridge and disposable are some of the common types of razor.

Growing demand for disposable razors among population is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as low cost of the razors, increasing focus on men’s grooming, rising popularity of personalized razors, growing disposable income, and increasing beauty consciousness among population & changing fashion trends will further accelerate the razors market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Less demand from female population is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as P&G, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Syska, Edgewell Personal Care, HARRY’S, INC, SUPER-MAX, DORCO CO., LTD., NOVA ELECTRIC, OSCAR RAZOR, kai corporation, American Cutting Edge, MQ Corporation and Kaili Group among other domestic and global players.

Global Razors Market Scope and Market Size

Razors market is segmented of the basis of product type, consumer, distribution channel, and razor blade type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the razors market is segmented into cartridge, disposable and electric.

Based on consumer, the razors market is divided into men and women.

The distribution channel segment of the razors market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online.

Razor blade type segment of the razors market is segmented into stainless steel and carbon steel.

To comprehend Razors market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Razors market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

