RFID Pallet Wrappers Market : Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2025

some of the major companies that use RFID pallet wrappers for improvement of business process and overall supply chain operation. Enabling such infrastructure that is fully equipped with RFID pallet wrappers requires relatively higher investment as compared to traditional method of pallet wrapping which is a challenging factor to the growth of RFID pallet wrappers market.

Global RFID Pallet Wrappers Market: Segmentation

Based on RFID: Global RFID Pallet Wrappers Market is segmented into

Ultra-High Frequency

High frequency and Near Field Communication

Low Frequency

Dual Frequency (NFC & UFH)

Global RFID Pallet Wrappers Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global RFID pallet wrappers market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds the major share in the RFID pallet wrapper market due to rising demand for packaging in manufacturing and food & beverage industry. The market in APAC and Latin America is expected to be the prominent contributor to the growth of RFID pallet wrapper market owing to the proliferation of manufacturing industries in the region. The regions in Europe is anticipated to grow at moderate CAGR; this is due to the restrained manufacturing operation in the Western and Eastern Europe. The strong development in the region of MEA for pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and food & beverage industry is anticipated to attract demand for RFID pallet wrappers over the forecast period.

Global RFID Pallet Wrappers Market Players

Few of the prominent players in the global RFID pallet wrappers market are as follows

REO-PACK

Kalamazoo Packaging Systems

Pallet Wrapz, Inc.

AIDA Centre, S.L.

Lantech, Inc

EAgile Inc.

SATO America, LLC.

