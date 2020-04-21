Rich Communication Services Market Major Technology Trends with Emerging Growth Scope to 2027 – D2 Technologies Inc., LG Uplus Corp, Vodafone Group, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Genband

The research report provides a big picture on “Rich Communication Services market to 2027”, on a global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This report covers detailed segmentation, complete R & D history, and explanatory analysis including the latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Rich Communication Services hike in terms of revenue.

Rich Communication Services (RCSs) is considered as a next advancement of SMS having more features such as sharing location, group chats, read receipts, notification of typing etc. It contains features of Whatsapp, Facebook messenger. Mainly a protocol between mobile-telephone operators and between phone and carrier which is intended to be successful than SMS. Major driver for the market is Interoperability between networks and commercial agreement between operators to access new service. Also, Enhanced user interface experience also contributed in the growth of RCSs Market.

Major factor acting as a restraint for RCSs market is high competition from already Over-the-top (OTT) established players such as Skype, line. Nevertheless, more features like plugin integration and app security are going to be launch very soon. Moe to it, launch of interactive advertisements which is a new revenue-generating services are going to provide revenue opportunity to operators which will definitely give more opportunities to the market to grow in coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Rich Communication Services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Rich Communication Services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Rich Communication Services market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market – Mavenir, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., D2 Technologies Inc., LG Uplus Corp, Vodafone Group, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Genband, Ericsson AB, Acme Packet (Oracle) and Summit Tech among others.

The “Global Rich Communication Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Rich Communication Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Rich Communication Services market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Rich Communication Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Rich Communication Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Rich Communication Services Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Rich Communication Services market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Rich Communication Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

