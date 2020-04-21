Rigid Foam Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2020 and Coming Future

Latest market study on “Global Rigid Foam Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Polypropylene Foam, Polyethylene Foam, Polyvinyl Chloride Foam, and Others), End Use Industry (Building & Construction, Appliances, Packaging, Automotive, and Others), and Geography”, The global rigid foam market is accounted to US$ 73,786.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 131,558.9 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Rigid foam is widely used in various end-use industries such as building & construction, appliances, packaging, automotive, and others. The building & construction segment was known to dominate the market in 2018 and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The rapidly rising cost of energy in many countries has swayed home builders towards the use of thermally efficient insulators such as rigid foams. Rigid foams are used to reduce the heat transfer between the house interior and the external environment and have led to an upsurge in the application of rigid foam in the building & construction sector. The rigid foam market is known to grow at a higher rate owing to the development of eco-rigid eco foam in the coming years.

The market for global rigid foam is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global rigid foam market are Saint-Gobain, Dow Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd, Covestro AG, Armacell International S.A., Huntsman International LLC, JSP, and Zotefoams Plc among others.

Rigid foam sheaths are used as insulation materials to control indoor temperature and thereby reduce the building’s energy consumption. Rigid foams made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), extruded polystyrene (XPS), and polyisocyanurate are valued for their thermal insulation properties and offer durability and moisture control. Rigid foams are used in the exterior and interior walls, underfloor, and roof assemblies to reduce the effect of thermal bridges. They also reduce or eliminate the quantity of air leaks. Rigid foams are used in walls to increase the overall R-value or thermal resistance of the wall. The use of thermally resistant rigid foams in the construction of houses significantly contributes to energy saving while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Rigid foams possess excellent structural and insulation characteristics and are seen as a cost-effective construction material. The use of rigid foams as insulation materials in the building and construction sector has started to gather pace. The rise in the importance of energy-efficient buildings is likely to spur the demand for thermal insulation materials such as rigid foams in the construction sector.

Based on type, the rigid foam market is bifurcated based on polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, polypropylene foam, polyethylene foam, polyvinyl chloride foam, and others. The polyurethane foam segment dominated the global rigid foam market. Rigid polyurethane foam is widely used in refrigeration, construction, and packaging industry owing to its superior insulation properties and good dimensional stability. It is favored by these industries owing to its excellent mechanical strength at low density, and low flammability. The growing use of rigid polyurethane foam in myriad applications such as refrigerators, freezers, flotation modules, and architecture is expected to drive the growth for the rigid foam market all over the globe.

Q.1. By type, which was the leading type to hold the largest share in the market and by what CAGR?

Ans. The leading type of rigid foam was the polyurethane foam that was noted to account a CAGR of 6.6%. Rigid polyurethane foam (PUF) is regarded as an efficient insulation material which is used to save energy. They have one of the highest thermal resistance value per inch of all commercially available insulating materials. The growing demand for polyurethane foam can be attributed to rise in consumption of insulation materials used in the building and construction sector and the HVAC and refrigeration industries.

Q.2. Which was the region to account the largest share for the rigid foam market?

Ans. The Asia Pacific region led the rigid foam market with a market share of 44.4% in 2018. The continuous economic growth in developed and developing countries like India and China, coupled with the presence of huge disposable incomes with individuals in countries like Japan and Australia, has facilitated the rapid growth of the automotive industry in this region. The Asia Pacific is one of the world’s rapidly growing automotive markets, with China accounting for maximum car production. The rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization in the economy is positively impacting the growth of the rigid market in the APAC region. Moreover, the market for rigid foam is expected to rise with the growth of end use industries.

Q.3. What is the major driving factor to favor the rigid foam market all over the globe?

Ans. growing demand for rigid foam in the building and construction industry is one of the factor that has contributed to favor the rigid foam market all over the globe. Rigid foam sheaths are used as insulation materials to control indoor temperature and thereby reduce the building’s energy consumption. Rigid foams made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), extruded polystyrene (XPS), and polyisocyanurate are valued for their thermal insulation properties and offer durability and moisture control.

