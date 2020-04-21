Robot Operating System Market Growth Drivers, Restraints, Revenue & Market Demand Analysis 2025 – Husarion, ABB, Denso, Microsoft, iRobot Technologies

Global Robot Operating System Market is accounted for $282.86 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $683.53 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing implementation of collaborative modular robots, growing demand for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, and the rising adoption of low-cost industrial robots. However, high installation cost of low-volume production applications is restricting the market growth.

Robot operation system is an open source framework to develop robot software. This framework includes tools, libraries, and conventions required for developing the code or algorithm for a robot. The operating system is essential to the functioning of a robot as it allows developers to build a robot based as per their specifications.

Amongst Robot Type, Collaborative Robots segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the benefits of collaborative robots (Cobot’s) to perform certain light-duty tasks is driving the adoption of collaborative robots. Cobot’s can be integrated with various sensors, vision systems, and passive compliance. It also integrates with overcurrent detection features which detect any imminent collision with humans.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. The high adoption rate of digital technologies and automation, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made APAC a lucrative market. The growing development in these countries is expected to provide several new opportunities for the ROS vendors in APAC.

Some of the key players in global Robot Operating System market are Husarion, Inc., ABB Ltd., Denso Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, iRobot Technologies, Fanuc Corporation, Omron Corporation, KUKA AG, Stanley Innovation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cyberbotics Ltd, Clearpath Robots, Toshiba Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Yamaha Robotics, Epson Robots, Stryker Corporation and Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.

Robot Types Covered:

– Commercial Robots

– Industrial Robots

Applications Covered:

– Plastic Injection and Blow Molding

– Metal Stamping and Press Tending

– Pick and Place

– Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Tending

– Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Handling and Information Communication and Technology (ICT)

– Testing and Quality Inspection

– Co-packing and End Of Line Packaging

End Users Covered:

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Other End Users

