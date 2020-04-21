Scenario of Medical Spa Market Key Players: Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Canyon Ranch, Inc., Chiva Som, Clinique La Prairie

The global medical spa market was valued at $11,063 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $27,566 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of +12.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical spas or medispas uniquely blend medicine and aesthetics to provide quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxed ambience. Anti-wrinkle injections, Botox injections, fine-line reduction, acne therapy, and fillers are some of the various treatments included in medical spas.

Increasing use of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic treatment options for beauty enhancement and growing wellness trends among the developed countries drive the market. However, the medical spa procedures are very expensive, which restricts the market growth, especially in the developing economies. Moreover, the expansion of medical tourism in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, creates lucrative opportunities for key market players.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Canyon Ranch, Inc., Chiva Som, Clinique La Prairie, Hyatt Corporation, Sciton, Inc., True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa, and Westchase Medspa. Other players operating in the value chain are Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Spa Vitoria, and Lanserhof.

Key Findings of the Medical Spa Market :

The tattoo removal segment accounted for about one-seventh revenue share of the total market in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

U.S. dominated the North America medical spa market and is projected to retain its trend throughout the forecast period.

India is the fastest-growing country in the Asia-Pacific medical spa market, registering a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Brazil is the fastest-growing country in the LAMEA medical spa market, registering a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

The key questions answered in this report:

⦁ What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year?

⦁ What are the Key Factors driving Medical Spa Market?

⦁ What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market?

⦁ Who are the Key Vendors in Medical Spa Market?

⦁ What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares?

⦁ What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

⦁ Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding the Medical Spa Market?

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Medical Spa Market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Medical Spa Market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Reasons for buying this report:

⦁ It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

⦁ For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

⦁ It offers seven-year assessment of Medical Spa Market.

⦁ It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

⦁ Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

⦁ It offers regional analysis of Medical Spa Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

⦁ It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Medical Spa Market.

Table of Contents:

Global Medical Spa Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Medical Spa Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Medical Spa Market Forecast

