Smart Textiles Market Current and Future Trends, 2030 | Google, AiQ Smart Clothing, Interactive Wear AG

Smart textiles are majorly categorized into three types – passive smart, active smart, and ultra-smart. Passive smart textiles can only sense, active smart textiles can sense & respond and ultra-smart textiles can sense, react, and adapt according to environmental conditions. New product launches and technological advancements in smart textile market is driving market growth. Moreover, increasing investment for research & development activities and collaborations between textiles based companies & technology providers are some of the other factors propelling market growth.

According to the report, the global smart textile market is estimated to account for over US$ 2,154.84 million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.84% from 2019 to 2030.

Top Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the smart textile market include Google, AiQ Smart Clothing, Interactive Wear AG, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc, OTEX Specialty Narrow Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Inc., Ohmatex A/S, Bally Ribbon Mills, Noble Biomaterials, Inc. and WearTech Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Growth Factor:

The demand for smart textile is also rising due to its expanding base of applications in end-use industries such as fashion & entertainment, medical, defense & military, automotive, and sports. Moreover, the growing integration of wearable technologies, rising disposable income & standard of living, increasing adoption of smart textiles for medical purposes, and growing popularity of smart textiles among youngsters are some of the other factors driving market growth.

Classification of Smart Textiles

Passive smart textiles

Active smart textiles

Ultra smart textiles

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the estimated growth rate and market share and size of the Smart Textile Market for the forecast period 2019 – 2030?

-What are the driving forces in the Smart Textile Market for the forecast period 2019- 2030?

-Who are the prominent market players and how have they gained a competitive edge over other competitors?

-What are the market trends influencing the progress of the Smart Textile Market industry worldwide?

-What are the major challenges and threats restricting the progress of the industry?

-What opportunities does the market hold for the prominent market players?

Some Points From Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation

