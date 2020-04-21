Survey: Impact Of Covid-19 On Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market Business Opportunities With Top Market Players Forecast By 2025

In this Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market report, industry trends have been explained on the macro level which makes it possible to summarize the market landscape and probable future issues. The report analyses and estimates general market drivers in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand which are related to consumer buying pattern and thereby market growth and development. This market research report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. This report is also useful when launching a new product or expanding the business regionally or globally.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market By Component (Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannula, Accessories), Patient Population (Infant, Adult, Pediatric), Age Group (Neonates, Pediatrics, Adults), Modality (Venovenous ECMO, Venoarterial ECMO, Arteriovenous ECMO), Indication (Respiratory Disorders, Cardiac Disorders, Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is expected to rise with a steady CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Market Definition: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a technique of providing respiratory and cardiac support to patients whose lungs and heart are incapable of providing the required amount of gaseous exchange. It is an option for patients undergoing a heart transplant or a lung transplant surgery. It is also used in the late stage treatment or post-cardiopulmonary bypass with lung/heart failure. It is also termed as a life support machine. ECMO circuit includes cannulas, pumps, blenders and oxygenators for oxygenating blood and removing carbon dioxide with the help of membrane oxygenator.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Growing adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation process is another factor boosting the market growth

Technological advancements in ECMO machine will also boost the growth of the market

Increasing number of ECMO centres also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

High cost associated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation can impede the growth of this market

Complications associated with ECMO such as bleeding, infections may hamper the growth of the market

Absence of skilled professionals in the medical field who are well equipped to handle such devices also restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

By Component

Pumps

Oxygenators

Controllers

Cannula

Accessories

By Patient Population

Infant

Adult

Pediatric

By Age Group

Neonates

Adults

Pediatric

By Modality

Venoarterial ECMO

Venovenous ECMO

Arteriovenous ECMO

By Indication

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiac Disorders

Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)),

By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Table of Contents:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the Global Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key Development in the Market:

In March 2019, Sidra launces first neonatal respiratory ECMO service in Middle East. The respiratory programme provides Renal Dialysis as well as ECMO. The company also launched a mobile ECMO unit which can be transported to other hospitals and can assist in saving the lives of infants requiring urgent need for an enhanced treatment and care. This service launch will provide respiratory and cardiac support to patient thus boosting the ECMO market

Competitive Analysis

Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major competitors currently working in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation are Getinge AB, Medtronic, Terumo Medical Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Sorin Group, Saint Gobain, Livanova PLC, OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS, Alung Technologies Inc, Microport Scientific Corporation, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, among others.

