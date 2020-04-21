Survey: Impact Of Covid-19 On Needle Free Injection Systems Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2025

By including detailed statistics and market research insights, this Needle Free Injection Systems Market report has been crafted which results in high growth and thriving sustainability in the market for the businesses. Market definition included in this report explores the market drivers which indicate the factors causing rise in the market growth and market restraints which indicate the factors causing fall in the market growth. Furthermore, competitive analysis gives a clear idea about the strategies employed by the major competitors in the market that perks up their penetration in the market. These strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions.

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market, By Type (Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injectors, Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors, Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors), By Product (Fillable Needle-Free Injectors, Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors), By Technology, By Usability, By Site of Delivery, By Application, By End Use, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market

The global needle free injection systems market is expected to reach USD 69.54 Billion by 2025, from USD 11.27 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016,, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market

Needle free injection technology is the way to introduce various medicines to patients without penetrating it into the skin. It is applied in wide range of drug delivery systems. They are used to drive drugs through the skin which includes the forces like Shock waves, pressure by gas, Lorentz or electrophoresis. At first the process drives the drug to pass through the skin and then abolishes the use of hypodermic needles. The technology is extensively used in the pharma industry. It has become famous in the emerging countries for its wide used in mass immunization activities, bypassing the chances of needle stick injuries and avoiding other difficulties that are arising due to the multiple use of single needle. Key players making strategic developments, the launches of various new product and approvals have been taken in the needle-free injection systems market.

For instance, in March 2017, PharmaJet partnered with Serum Institute of India to commercialize needle-free delivery of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine using the Stratis 0.5 mL needle-free injection system. The growth in demand and penetration of needle-free injection systems in developing economies leads to numerous opportunities to the players in the needle-free injection systems industry. Various government programs are also driving the growth of the market. For example, The European Commission, with its program named Horizon 2020 (2014–2020) also plans to invest $8.82 billion (EUR7.5 billion) in research to improve the European healthcare system.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Widespread presence of chronic disease

Increased rate of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries

Growth in demand for biosimilars and vaccination

Benefits of drug delivery technology

self-administered drug delivery devices requires adequate knowledge

Avoiding complications of using single needles

Extensively used in the developing countries

Growth in demand for self-injection devices

Eliminate of the needle phobia

Rising demand in specific trends and demographics

Huge developmental costs

Developments of new designs

Stringent regulations associated with such devices

Market Segmentation: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market

The global needle free injection systems market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, usability, site of delivery, application and geography.

Based on type, the market is segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors and powder-based needle free injectors.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into jet-based needle-free injectors, spring-based needle-free injectors, laser-powered needle-free injectors and vibration-based needle-free injectors.

On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into disposable needle-free injectors and reusable needle-free injectors.

On the basis of site of delivery, the market is segmented into subcutaneous injectors, intramuscular injectors and intradermal injectors.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, oncology, pain management and other applications.

Based on geography the global needle free injection systems market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market

The global needle free injection systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of needle free injection systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market competitors/players: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are Antares Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, PharmaJet, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc, Medical International Technology, Inc, INJEX Pharma AG, National Medical Products Co. Ltd., Valeritas, Inc, InsuJet™, PenJet®, Crossject, Portal Instruments, Amico Group, BD, InsuJet, Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Limited, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MedImmune, Mystic Pharmaceuticals, OptiNose US, Zogenix, Inc , D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc., among others.

