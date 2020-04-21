The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Financial Services Market – Insights on Upcoming Trends 2025

A recent market study on the global Financial Services market reveals that the global Financial Services market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Financial Services market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Financial Services market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Financial Services market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Financial Services market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Financial Services market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Financial Services market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Financial Services Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Financial Services market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Financial Services market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Financial Services market

The presented report segregates the Financial Services market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Financial Services market.

Segmentation of the Financial Services market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Financial Services market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Financial Services market report.

Summary

In the short term, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer financial services will be analogous to the global financial crisis of 2008-09, creating a period of economic paralysis and leaving a massive hole in banks balance sheets.

This report provides an early assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the retail banking, payments, wealth management, and the insurance sectors.

Scope

– Banks are preparing for mass channel changes as customers are expected to shun branches

– Coronavirus offers unique opportunities for digital teams to ramp up, refine, and prove digital across a much wider range of wealth brackets, age groups, geographies, and use cases.

– Increased digital activity brought about by COVID-19 could spur greater adoption of fintech and personal financial management tools.

– Consumers will shift from in-store payments to online payments in order to avoid exposing themselves to the virus.

– Coronavirus highlights the intricacies of insurance policy wording and the gap in cyber insurance coverage.

Reasons to Buy

– This report identifies which retail banking markets will be hit hardest by the outbreak of COVID-19.

– Details how banks are reacting to the outbreak across different markets.

– Identifies which payment companies have the most exposure to POS terminals vs e-commerce.

– Explores how consumer payment methods will change and the impact upon the industry.

– Identifies which markets and investor types are most exposed to equities and funds.

– Discusses strategic options for wealth managers, drawing lessons from the previous global financial crisis.

– Highlights the impact of COVID-19 on insurance providers.