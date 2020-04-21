The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Growth and Forecast 2019-2025

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

Valspar

Jotun

RPM International

Nippon Paint

BASF

Chugoku

Hempel

Axalta

Sika

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

3M

HB Fuller

Carpoly

Shawcor

SK KAKEN

Tiannucoating

DAW SE

Cromology

Baotashan

Twin Tigers Coatings

Qilushuiqi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Component Coatings

Multi-component Coatings

Segment by Application

Wood Coatings

Furniture Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Printing Inks

Other