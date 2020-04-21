The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Canada West White Rose Extension Project PanoramaOil and Gas Upstream Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2025

The report on the Canada West White Rose Extension Project PanoramaOil and Gas Upstream market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Canada West White Rose Extension Project PanoramaOil and Gas Upstream market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Canada West White Rose Extension Project PanoramaOil and Gas Upstream market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Canada West White Rose Extension Project PanoramaOil and Gas Upstream market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

The Canada West White Rose Extension Project PanoramaOil and Gas Upstream market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Canada West White Rose Extension Project PanoramaOil and Gas Upstream market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Summary

Canada West White Rose Extension Project Panorama, GlobalDatas latest release, presents a comprehensive overview of the asset. This upstream report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the asset, provides a full economic assessment and reflects several parameters including (but not limited to) geological profile, asset development and specific challenges. Based on this analysis, future outlook for the asset is presented with possible trends and related scenarios identifying upside/downside potential.

Scope

– Overview of the asset based on an analysis of the economic indicators

– Key financial indicators including Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return

– Review of factors affecting the economic outcome of the field including development overview, geology, challenges, reserves and production with qualitative perspective on of the overall assets life with GlobalDatas analysis on the assets future outlook

– Detailed production profile for the asset, giving annual output rates for each commodity produced

– Cash flow statements from our economic analysis of the asset including capital expenditures, operating expenditures and tax liability

– Individual valuations for equity holders

– Sensitivity analysis for asset value considering a range of factors

