Tilt Sensor Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The global Tilt Sensor Market was valued at USD 150.56 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 303.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2017 to 2025.

A tilt sensor is an instrument that is used for measuring the tilt in multiple axes of a reference plane. Tilt sensors measure the tilting position with reference to gravity, and are used innumerous applications. The market is thus expected to grow at a high rate in coming years during the forecast period, simultaneously with construction industry.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Demand for the Tilt Sensors Based on MEMS Technology

1.2 Increasing demand for Construction Equipment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Tilt Sensors

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Tilt Sensor Market, by Housing Material type:

1.1 Non metal

1.2 Metal

2. Global Tilt Sensor Market, by Vertical:

2.1 Mining & Construction

2.2 Aerospace & Defense

2.3 Automotive & Transportation

2.4 Telecommunications

2.5 Others

3. Global Tilt Sensor Market, by Technology:

3.1 Tilt Sensor Based on Force Balance Technology

3.2 Tilt Sensor Based on MEMS Technology

3.3 Tilt Sensor Based on Fluid Filled Technology

3.3.1 Electrolytic Tilt Sensor

3.3.2 Capacitive Tilt Sensor

4. Global Tilt Sensor Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. TE Connectivity Ltd.

2. Sick AG

3. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

4. Pepperl+FuchsVertrieb GmbH & Co. Kg

5. Level Developments Ltd

6. IFM Electronic GmbH

7. Balluff GmbH

8. Jewell Instruments LLC

9. The Fredericks Company

10. DIS Sensors Bv

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Tilt Sensor Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

