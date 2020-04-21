Tissue Towel Market to see immense Growth by 2026 | Leading Companies- Kruger, Wepa, Cascades, Georgia-Pacific, METSA TISSUE, Procter & Gamble etc

Market Drivers:

Benefits associated with the usage of tissue towels such as prevention of communication of infections is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Production of these towels involve various pollution causing factors, such as deforestation, disposal of toxic wastes, which are expected to restrain the market growth

Kruger Inc., Wepa, Cascades inc., Georgia-Pacific, METSÄ TISSUE, Procter & Gamble, KCWW, Asaleo Care Limited, HengAn.com, SHP Group, Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Celtex spa, Lucart S.p.A., SOFIDEL, Cartiere Carrara S.p.A., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), MP hygiene, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A., KP TISSUE INC., Vinda International Holdings Limited, Softys, Nova Tissue, and COMINTER PAPER S.A

By Product Type (Rolled Towels, Folded Towels, Napkins & Luxury Towels, Boxed Towels), By End-Use (Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial, Others),

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others)



Based on regions, the Tissue Towel Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SOFIDEL announced the inauguration of its largest manufacturing plant situated in Ohio, United States. The plant capable of providing the highest quality of products and high amounts of energy efficiency.

In February 2015, SOFIDEL announced the launch of biodegradable paper towels in the “Regina” product line, which makes the disposal of these towels easier as they can be flushed straight through the toilet after usage.

Key Benefits for Tissue Towel Market:

In-depth analysis of the Marketis conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Tissue Towel Market trends and dynamics.

Key Marketplayers within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Marketis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

