Torque Limiter Market 2020 Illuminated by New Report – ComInTec S.r.l., Dalton Gear Company, Engifield Engineering

The Torque Limiter Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Torque Limiter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Heavy-duty machinery are always subject to frequent wear and tear owing to continuous operations and a limited lifecycle. The costs of the heavy-duty machinery are usually observed to be high, and thus users demand for longer lifecycles. Torque limiters are designed to be used in the heavy-load applications and extend the lifecycle of heavy-duty machinery. For achieving a precise balance between components of heavy-duty machinery and establishing optimum load distribution, torque limiters are increasingly being used in the energy and power industry.

Top Key Players:-ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc. (Baldor), Altra Industrial Motion Corp., ComInTec S.r.l., Dalton Gear Company, Engifield Engineering, KTR Systems GmBH, Mayr GmbH + Co. KG, Regal Beloit Americas, Inc., Rexnord, Ringfeder Power Transmission

The proliferating demands from the aviation industry for developing compact, efficient, and lightweight equipment are anticipated to be the major drivers for the adoptions of torque limiter market. Lack of technological awareness about the functioning of torque limiter, and the system complexity of these instruments would challenge the growth of the torque limiter market. Increasing application areas of torque limiters such as in the railway building industry would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the torque limiter market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Torque Limiter industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global torque limiter market is segmented on the basis of type, torque range, and application. Based on type, the torque limiter market is segmented into friction plate, balls and rollers, and others. On the basis of torque range, the torque limiter market is segmented into <150 Nm, 151-500 Nm, 501-3,000 Nm, and >3,000 Nm. Further, the torque limiter market is segmented on the basis of application into food and beverage, oil and gas, paper and printing, metal and mining, energy and power, textile, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Torque Limiter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Torque Limiter market in these regions

