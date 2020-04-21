Transplant Diagnostics Market Global Industry Analysis 2020-2030 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN

Transplant diagnostics is the examination of factors associated with recently performed transplant. This can be elaborated as safety testing, compatibility, testing, transplant feasibility testing, pre, peri, and post transplantation. This is done to check the tissue compatibility between the donor and patient in organ transplant.

Major Players:

The prominent players in the transplant diagnostics market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, IVD Holdings, Inc., Gendx, Luminex Corporation and, Omixon Inc. among others.

Technological Advances:

Growing advancements in medical devices is majorly impacting transplant diagnostics domain. There have been key research activities, leading to introduction of modernized diagnostics tools. Past years have shown increased number of transplant rejection, owing to which, technological improvements today are reducing the same. Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) was the traditional technique for checking the compatibility of the donor and recipient which was also time consuming. Nevertheless, improved molecular assay technologies, PCR-based assays and sequencing techniques have been improved with affordable rates.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy is expected to aid the growth of the transplant diagnostics market in this region. Owing to the factors such as major pool of patients, investment in stem cells, increasing, government and private support for development of human leukocyte antigen typing procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure, this region is expected to show the fastest growth.

For instance, transplant diagnostics market is dominated by China in Asia Pacific. This region is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate with growth centered in China and India. Thus, this is an opportunity for market leaders to focus on this region as it is likely to be an important revenue generator during forecast period.

Over a period, geriatric population has played a significant role in contributing to the global transplant diagnostics market. According to United Nations, the global geriatric population accounted for over 982 million in 2017. The global population aged 60 years or over is projected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. Due to the presence of chronic diseases in the people above the age of 60, transplants are mainly required for them. For instance, European countries are focusing on creating awareness regarding organ transplantation to make a large patient pool of geriatric population to propel the growth of transplant diagnostics market.

Table of Content:

GLOBAL TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES Reagents & Consumables Software & Services Instruments GLOBAL TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Molecular Assay Technologies PCR-Based Molecular Assay Technologies Real-Time PCR Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide-PCR (SSO-PCR) Sequence-Specific Primer-PCR (SSP-PCR) Other PCR Technologies Sequencing-Based Molecular Assay Technologies Sanger Sequencing Next-Generation Sequencing Other Sequencing Technologies Non-Molecular Assay Technologies GLOBAL TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Diagnostic Applications Pre-Transplantation Post-Transplantation Research Applications

