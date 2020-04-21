Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Heightened Product Innovations in the COVID-19 Pandemic 2016 – 2024

The molecular diagnostic is defined as a technique for used in the laboratory for to identify a disease or its predisposition stage by analyzing the DNA or RNA or other proteins in humans and animals. The scope of this diagnostic includes the various clinical testing devices, as well as reagents and supplies that are utilized in hospitals, clinics, commercial laboratories, research institutes and reference laboratories for detecting disease markers for diagnosing and monitoring. Molecular diagnostic techniques continue to play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry, medicine practice, public health and forensics these days. Some of these techniques include amplification of nucleic acid like the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), peptide nucleic acids (PNA), fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), biochips, nanotechnology, proteomic technologies and electrochemical detection of DNA.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12874

Veterinary diseases are on the rise worldwide and so the concerns about the animal health, as they are the vital source of numerous useful by-products such as milk, fur, oil, and meat. Nowadays, the market related to animals is somehow is gaining popularity, which is further making the market scenario for the molecular diagnostic market. Veterinarians around the world are revealing new facts regarding various diseases related to different species of animals, which in turn is expected to fuel the veterinary molecular diagnostic market in the near future. The molecular diagnostic systems are complex and difficult to manufacture.

Rising prevalence of various animal diseases globally is expected to favor the veterinary molecular diagnostics market over the forecast period. The rise in spending on pets is one of the reasons that can favor the veterinary molecular diagnostic market. There has been a rise in increasing foodborne diseases and is expected to be one of the most crucial reasons for the growth of veterinary molecular diagnostic market. Furthermore, global animal production has reduced by 15%–20% a year, mainly due to rising incidence of foodborne zoonotic diseases.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

With growing awareness about zoonotic diseases such as brucellosis, bird flu, and swine flu, farm owners are increasingly inclined towards the proper care of livestock through correct and specific diagnosis. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), around 3,20,000 cases of foodborne and zoonotic diseases are reported every year. Campylobacteriosis affected around 2,20,209 people in the EU in 2012, due to consumption of infected broiler meat. However, the number of salmonellosis cases in humans decreased by 5.4% in the EU between 2010 and 2012. This was primarily due to increase animal healthcare initiatives and disease diagnosis rate.

The global market for veterinary molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product type, species type, application, technology, disease, and end user:

Segmentation by Product Instruments Reagents Services Software

Segmentation by Application Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetics Microbiology

Segmentation by Technology PCR RAPD-PCR strain analysis Real Time PCR INAAT Microarrays DNA Sequencing

Segmentation by Diseases Ehrlichia Canis Ehrlichia Chaffeensis Ehrlichia Ewingii Anaplasma Platys Anaplasma Phagocytophilum New Castle Disease Distemper Disease Influenza Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Others

Segmentation by Species Companion Animals Canine Avian Feline Livestock Animals Aquatic Bovine Porcine Ovine/Caprine Poultry Equine

Segmentation by End User Veterinary Hospitals Clinical Laboratories Research Institutes



Rising affordability for access to essential healthcare services is contributing largely to disease testing and identification at early stages. Furthermore, an increase in the influence of western culture in developing countries such as China and India has resulted in an increase in adoption of pets in the region. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the animal healthcare market. Over the years, pet-ownership has become a status symbol in developing countries. People also adopt dogs and cats for therapeutic and psychological benefits. Also, pet ownership in the U.S. has more than doubled from 67 million households in the 1970s to 164 million households in 2012. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), there were 83.3 million pet dogs in the country in 2012, with 47% of the households in the U.S. having at least one dog. There were 96 million owned cats in the U.S. in 2012, with 46% of the total households having at least one cat. According to The Week magazine, total expenditure on companion animals in the U.S., including animal food, healthcare, and other accessories, increased to US$ 53 Bn in 2012 from US$ 43 Bn in 2008.

There are few impediments in the veterinary molecular diagnostic market, which can slow down the growth pace of the market. There have been few pitfalls in understanding antigen-immunogenic structures, which lead to a deficiency in fitting, proper epidemiological models. This creates a shortfall in the logical representation of the epidemiology of disease transmission and its associated processes. As per marketplace discussions, veterinary research diagnostic centers need to maintain closer collaborations with animal healthcare providers to gain deeper insights into antigen/immunogenic structures.

On the basis of region presence, veterinary molecular diagnostics market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America dominates the global market for Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics due to high diagnose rate and a large number of facilities for research and development. However, growth in Middle East and African region is significant growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period due to rise in a number of incidence and favorable healthcare facilities. The U.S. Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market is expected to dominate in terms of market share with significant share among all the regions.

Some player exists in the market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., VCA, Inc., ABAXIS, Inc., Heska Corporation, Zoetis, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ID.Vet, Virbac, GE Healthcare, AGFA Healthcare, and Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2015

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 202

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Drivers and Restraints

Need To Personalize Your Report? Request Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/12874

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: