Video Conferencing Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Video Conferencing Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Video Conferencing industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the Video conferencing market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Video Conferencing market with company profiles of key players such as:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Polycom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Vidyo, Inc.

Lifesize

ZTE Corporation

Avaya, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Systems, Inc.

InterCall

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of video conferencing market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Video Conferencing By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Managed

Cloud Based

Video Conferencing By End-Use Industry:

Corporate Enterprises

Healthcare

Government And Defense

Education

Others (Manufacturing, Retail, And Media & Entertainment)

Video Conferencing Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Video Conferencing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Video Conferencing Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Video Conferencing Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Video Conferencing Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Video Conferencing Market Analysis By Deployment Type

Chapter 6 Video Conferencing Market Analysis By End-Use Industry

Chapter 7 Video Conferencing Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Video Conferencing Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Video Conferencing Industry

