Video Surveillance & Storage Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security & More)

This report studies the global Video Surveillance & Storage market, analyzes and researches the Video Surveillance & Storage development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic

Honeywell Security

Hanwha

United Technologies

Tyco

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco

Huawei Technologies

Siemens AG

Avigilon Corporation

Uniview

Flir Systems, Inc

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Cameras

Enterprise and IP Video Storage

Boxed DVRs and NVRS

VMS

Encoders

Others (HD CCTV and Accessories)

Market segment by Application, Video Surveillance & Storage can be split into

Government

City Surveillance

Transportation

Retail

Banking & Finance

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Video Surveillance & Storage

1.1 Video Surveillance & Storage Market Overview

1.1.1 Video Surveillance & Storage Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Video Surveillance & Storage Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Market by Type

1.3.1 Security Cameras

1.3.2 Enterprise and IP Video Storage

1.3.3 Boxed DVRs and NVRS

1.3.4 VMS

1.3.5 Encoders

1.3.6 Others (HD CCTV and Accessories)

1.4 Video Surveillance & Storage Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Government

1.4.2 City Surveillance

1.4.3 Transportation

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Banking & Finance

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global Video Surveillance & Storage Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Video Surveillance & Storage Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Hikvision

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business O

