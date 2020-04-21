Waste to Energy Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2028

COVID-19 Impact on Waste to Energy Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Waste to Energy market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Waste to Energy market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

segmented as follows:

Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Waste Type

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Agricultural Waste

Others

Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Technology

Thermochemical Incineration Others

Biochemical Anaerobic Digestion Others



Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Application

Heat

Electricity

Others

Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Sweden U.K. France Italy Switzerland Belgium Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Europe is the leading region of the global waste-to-energy market. The region constitutes more than 35% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Europe had around 520 waste-to-energy plants in 2016, with all EU28 countries active in the WtE production, along with Iceland, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the waste-to-energy market.

Around 75 waste-to-energy facilities operate in 23 states of the U.S. They have capacity to process approximately 94,000 tons of waste per day and a base load electricity generation capacity of approximately 2,534 MWh (megawatt hours).

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, 114 bioenergy and energy-from-waste plants are currently operating in Australia

