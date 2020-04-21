Water Based Inks Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2026| Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk, Toyo Ink, Nazdar Ink Company

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Water Based Inks Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Water Based Inks market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Water Based Inks market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Water Based Inks market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Water Based Inks market.

Leading players of the global Water Based Inks market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Water Based Inks market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Water Based Inks market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Water Based Inks market.

The major players that are operating in the global Water Based Inks market are: Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk, Toyo Ink, Nazdar Ink Company, T&K Toka, Huber Group, PolyOne, FUJIFILM, Kao Collins, Sky Dragon Group, Fujian GeLinChunTian, Hangzhou TOKA, Yipsink, Shenzhen BIC

Global Water Based Inks Market by Product Type: Flexographic Inks, Gravure Inks, Others

Global Water Based Inks Market by Application: Publication, Packaging, Tags & Labels, Textile, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Water Based Inks market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Water Based Inks market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Water Based Inks market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Water Based Inks market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Water Based Inks market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Water Based Inks market

Highlighting important trends of the global Water Based Inks market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Water Based Inks market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Water Based Inks market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Water Based Inks Market Overview

1.1 Water Based Inks Product Overview

1.2 Water Based Inks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flexographic Inks

1.2.2 Gravure Inks

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Water Based Inks Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Water Based Inks Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Water Based Inks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Water Based Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Water Based Inks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Water Based Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Water Based Inks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Water Based Inks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Water Based Inks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Water Based Inks Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Water Based Inks Industry

1.5.1.1 Water Based Inks Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Water Based Inks Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Water Based Inks Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Water Based Inks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water Based Inks Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water Based Inks Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Water Based Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Based Inks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water Based Inks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Based Inks Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Based Inks Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water Based Inks as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Based Inks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Based Inks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Water Based Inks Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Water Based Inks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water Based Inks Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water Based Inks Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Water Based Inks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Water Based Inks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Water Based Inks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Water Based Inks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Water Based Inks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Water Based Inks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Water Based Inks by Application

4.1 Water Based Inks Segment by Application

4.1.1 Publication

4.1.2 Packaging

4.1.3 Tags & Labels

4.1.4 Textile

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Water Based Inks Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Water Based Inks Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water Based Inks Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Water Based Inks Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Water Based Inks by Application

4.5.2 Europe Water Based Inks by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Water Based Inks by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks by Application

5 North America Water Based Inks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Water Based Inks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Water Based Inks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Based Inks Business

10.1 Flint Group

10.1.1 Flint Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Flint Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Flint Group Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Flint Group Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.1.5 Flint Group Recent Development

10.2 DIC Corporation

10.2.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 DIC Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DIC Corporation Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Flint Group Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.2.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Sakata Inx

10.3.1 Sakata Inx Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sakata Inx Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sakata Inx Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sakata Inx Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.3.5 Sakata Inx Recent Development

10.4 Siegwerk

10.4.1 Siegwerk Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siegwerk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Siegwerk Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Siegwerk Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.4.5 Siegwerk Recent Development

10.5 Toyo Ink

10.5.1 Toyo Ink Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toyo Ink Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Toyo Ink Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toyo Ink Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.5.5 Toyo Ink Recent Development

10.6 Nazdar Ink Company

10.6.1 Nazdar Ink Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nazdar Ink Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Nazdar Ink Company Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nazdar Ink Company Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.6.5 Nazdar Ink Company Recent Development

10.7 T&K Toka

10.7.1 T&K Toka Corporation Information

10.7.2 T&K Toka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 T&K Toka Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 T&K Toka Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.7.5 T&K Toka Recent Development

10.8 Huber Group

10.8.1 Huber Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Huber Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Huber Group Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Huber Group Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.8.5 Huber Group Recent Development

10.9 PolyOne

10.9.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

10.9.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 PolyOne Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 PolyOne Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.9.5 PolyOne Recent Development

10.10 FUJIFILM

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water Based Inks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FUJIFILM Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FUJIFILM Recent Development

10.11 Kao Collins

10.11.1 Kao Collins Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kao Collins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kao Collins Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kao Collins Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.11.5 Kao Collins Recent Development

10.12 Sky Dragon Group

10.12.1 Sky Dragon Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sky Dragon Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sky Dragon Group Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sky Dragon Group Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.12.5 Sky Dragon Group Recent Development

10.13 Fujian GeLinChunTian

10.13.1 Fujian GeLinChunTian Corporation Information

10.13.2 Fujian GeLinChunTian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Fujian GeLinChunTian Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Fujian GeLinChunTian Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.13.5 Fujian GeLinChunTian Recent Development

10.14 Hangzhou TOKA

10.14.1 Hangzhou TOKA Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hangzhou TOKA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hangzhou TOKA Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hangzhou TOKA Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.14.5 Hangzhou TOKA Recent Development

10.15 Yipsink

10.15.1 Yipsink Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yipsink Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Yipsink Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Yipsink Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.15.5 Yipsink Recent Development

10.16 Shenzhen BIC

10.16.1 Shenzhen BIC Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shenzhen BIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Shenzhen BIC Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Shenzhen BIC Water Based Inks Products Offered

10.16.5 Shenzhen BIC Recent Development

11 Water Based Inks Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water Based Inks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water Based Inks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

