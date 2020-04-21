Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2027

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market during the assessment period.
Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market. The Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. These players include QIAGEN, Hologic, Inc., Medix Biochemica, Biosynex, Abbott Laboratories, Clinical Innovations, LLC, Sera Prognostics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., NX Prenatal, Inc., and IQ Products.
The global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been segmented as below:
- Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by Test Type
- Preterm Birth Tests
- Pelvic Exam
- Ultrasound
- Uterine Monitoring
- Biomarkers
- PROM Tests
- Nitrazine Test
- Ferning Test
- Pooling
- Ultrasound
- Fetal Fibronectin Test
- Biomarker Tests
- Others
- Preterm Birth Tests
- Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostics Laboratories
- Others
- Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
