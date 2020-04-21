Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on The Military Ammunition Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2025

Summary

The Global Ammunition Market 2019-2029 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for ammunition, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Factors such as modernization initiatives, regional conflicts, and instability among the nations are further anticipated to influence the demand for ammunition over the forecast period. For instance, the US, China, Russia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, India, and Brazil are allocating significant amounts to strengthen the capabilities of their ground forces through the procurement of small arms, howitzers, and mortars. The US will heavily invest in the procurement of guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRSs), small diameter bombs, Hydra70 rockets, grenades, demolition munitions, and shoulder-launched munitions.

In addition, Substantial evolution of warfare techniques is giving rise to newer methods such as asymmetric warfare including guerilla warfare, and counter-insurgency. Various countries across the globae are engaged in conflicts with their neighbors owing to territorial disputes and instances of terrorism. The situation is overt in the Asia-Pacific region, where rapid economic prosperity and military development have led to an arms race among China, India, Japan, South Korea, and North Korea, which is likely to trigger the demand for associated ammunition in coming years

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2019-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

– Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Ammunition segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

– Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

– Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2019-2029

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

Scope

– The global Ammunition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.04% over the forecast period.

– The market consists of five segments: Rockets and Others, Artillery Ammunition, Small Caliber Ammunition, Mortar Ammunition, Medium Caliber Ammunition and Large Caliber Ammunition. North America will dominate the sector, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

– The Rockets and Others segment is expected to be the leading segment with a share of 51.1%.

