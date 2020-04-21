Wine Barrel Market 2020 Precise Outlook -Tonnellerie Francois Freres (TFF), Oeneo, Nadalie, World Cooperage

Global Wine Barrel Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Wine Barrel market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

According to the study, the global Wine Barrel market is valued at 857.4 million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach 1227.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2026.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Tonnellerie Francois Freres (TFF), Oeneo, Nadalie, World Cooperage, Bouchared Cooperages, G & P Garbellotto S.p.A, Canton Cooperage, The Barrel Mill, Kelvin Cooperage, Amongst Others

Summary

This report studies the Wine Barrels market. Some wines are fermented “on barrel”, as opposed to in a neutral container like steel or wine-grade HDPE (high-density polyethylene) tanks. Wine can also be fermented in large wooden tanks, which when open to the atmosphere are called “open-tops”. Other wooden cooperage for storing wine or spirits range from smaller barriques to huge casks, with either elliptical or round heads.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of wine barrel market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. This is due to the rapidly growing parent market of wine in the Europe. North America is the second largest region to account for maximum market share of the overall wine barrel market and has also registered a significant growth rate in terms revenue due to increasing demand of wine.

Segment by Type

French Oak Wood

American Oak Wood

Others (Eastern European oak etc.)

Segment by Application

White Wine

Red Wine

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Global Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Wine Barrel Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Wine Barrel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Wine Barrel Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Wine Barrel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Wine Barrel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

