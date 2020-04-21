World coronavirus Dispatch: Vertical Gear Motor Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2049 2018 to 2027

The global Vertical Gear Motor market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Assessment of the Global Vertical Gear Motor Market

The recently published market study on the global Vertical Gear Motor market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Vertical Gear Motor market.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Vertical Gear Motor market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Vertical Gear Motor market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Vertical Gear Motor market.

Customized Solutions to Drive Development of Vertical Gear Motor

Increasing emphasis on customized solutions for gear motors is the primary design & development determinant for vertical gear motors. The direct implication of the emphasis for manufacturers is the simplification of integration into mechanical designs. These trends have prompted gear motor manufacturers to provide their customers with more simplicity. In the wake of new applications, suppliers are concentrating more on design changes, such as that in new battery-powered designs.

For example, engineers at Bodine Electric are developing & testing gear motors (vertical and horizontal) with optimized motors and windings, in a bid to impart efficient operation in battery-powered and outdoor systems even at lower voltages. Design enhancements comprise new magnetic configurations for optimizing performance at lower voltages, and new winding configurations optimized to comply with low resistance.

Customization also involves more integration upfront. A prime example of such integration is vertical gear motor with actuators that is designed for definite purposes such as wheel drives, rotating actuators, and lift actuators. In addition, vertical gear motors with integrated controllers enable the envelope in being more compact, and eliminate wiring required between the motor and the controller.

Key Manufacturers Developments

ORIENTAL MOTOR USA CORP. has recently launched its DSC gear motor series, which feature high strength parallel shaft, electromagnetic brake type suited for vertical operations. The DSC vertical gear motor series facilitate installation and offer several performance benefits with high reliability.

LUYANG Technology Co., Ltd.’s new series of vertical flange motor integrated with helical gear reducer feature impact structure and offer high torque performance, low vibration, and low temperature rise. Called as L Series – LV18 / LV22 / LV28 / LV32 / LV40 / LV50, LUYANG’s new vertical gear motors cater specific application requirements, such as automation machine, food machine, medical equipment, packaging machine, and conveyor belt equipmen

