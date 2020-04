World coronavirus Dispatch: Whey Protein Concentrate Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2055 2018 to 2028

The global Whey Protein Concentrate market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Whey Protein Concentrate market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Whey Protein Concentrate market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market

The recently published market study on the global Whey Protein Concentrate market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Whey Protein Concentrate market. Further, the study reveals that the global Whey Protein Concentrate market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Whey Protein Concentrate market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Whey Protein Concentrate market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Whey Protein Concentrate market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Whey Protein Concentrate market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Whey Protein Concentrate market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Whey Protein Concentrate market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

key players in the global whey protein concentrate market are Hilmar Cheese Company, Lactilas Group, Agropur, Kerry Group, Associated Milk Producers, and Glanbia Foods. The vendors involved within the global whey protein concentrate market offer whey protein concentrate with 50% – 80% ready to use protein concentration with several flavors such as French vanilla and deluxe chocolate. Other vendors offer highly concentrated (90%) whey protein to be used as an ingredient in other food substances and medicines. The leading manufacturers are engaged in expanding the production capacity to meet the global demand of whey protein concentrates.

Heightened Global Focus on Nutrition Escalates the Demand Particularly in the Developing World

The nutritional industry such as medical & clinical nutrition, infant nutrition and sports nutrition and goods markets such as animal feed and food, are driving the development in the global whey protein concentrate market. Whey protein concentrates are at par with dietary supplements due to its versatile nature and wide range of application possibilities as an ingredient. Whey protein concentrate also finds itself useful in infant formulations, confectionaries, dairy products, and bakery products, which is propelling the growth of the global whey protein market. Whey protein concentrate due to its easy digestibility, efficient processing, and economic applications have been augmenting the global food and beverage industry. Moreover, with the increased consumption of nutritional products related to sports, the demand for whey protein concentrates have increased tremendously. In addition to this, whey protein concentrate also offers a cost-effective alternative to formulate caramels with good eating quality and exceptional processing.

Sports Nutrition One of the Leading Revenue Pockets for Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market

Whey protein concentrate contains several functional, biological and nutritional properties making it an excellent ingredient to be used in a wide variety of food and medicinal applications, thereby increasing the demand for whey protein concentrate in the market. Presently, consumers associate whey protein concentrate with post-workout shakes as it helps to build muscle and initiate muscle recovery. Whey protein concentrate also offers added benefits such as fat loss, decreased cravings, stress reduction, and boosting immunity and bioavailability with easy digestion. Such aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global whey protein concentrate market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

There are abundant varieties of commercial sports nutrition products which are available today that use whey protein concentrate as the primary form of protein source. Most of the other food offerings by global companies containing whey protein concentrate act as meal replacements and pre-workout consumables. Whey protein concentrate have become a popular ingredient in sports nutrition. The past decade has witnessed a popular interest in a healthy lifestyle. The increase in the number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts have encouraged a growing consumer demand for protein and sport-based beverages, nutritional snacks, and specialized nutritional drinks and other products designed to improve performance. The utilization of whey protein concentrates in sports foods have increased steadily with several improvements to create commercially available whey protein concentrate. The main form of energy in short and medium-term exercise is glycogen and carbohydrates. Several studies organized by protein experts have suggested an increase of up to 20% in protein turnover during aerobic exercises. This has increased the demand for whey protein concentrate tremendously.

North America Poised for Growth in Whey Protein Concentrate Market

The U.S. Department of Food Science and Technology is keen towards developing new applications for edible films and coatings made from whey protein which will push the growth of whey protein concentrates across the region. Some of the trends impacting the whey protein concentrates market include demand for products with a reduced number of ingredients and demand for healthy snacks and beverages. Due to the above reasons, the global whey protein concentrate market is expected to burgeon. North America remains to be a highly mature market for whey protein concentrate with more than a 1,000 food and nutritional products entering the market with “added whey protein concentrate” tag. At the same time, food manufacturing companies are utilizing whey protein concentrate for the manufacturing of health drinks. In the North American region, fast-food chain giant McDonald’s introduced Small Real Fruit Protein to promote healthy eating and lifestyle. The demand for whey protein concentrate is expected to increase due to the growth in the demand for infant formulations and the increased demand for whey protein concentrate from other nutritional sectors. Sports nutrition has gained immense traction under the last decade with the development as the consumer base for sports nutrition grew. General interests of sports nutrition have also expanded from its distinctive core users such as performance athletes to a broader range of consumers focused on fitness and healthy living.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Whey Protein Concentrate market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Whey Protein Concentrate market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Whey Protein Concentrate market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Whey Protein Concentrate market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Whey Protein Concentrate market between 20XX and 20XX?

