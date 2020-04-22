Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Colophony Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2045 2018 – 2026

“

In 2018, the market size of Colophony Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Colophony market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Colophony market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Colophony market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Colophony Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Colophony history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Colophony market, the following companies are covered:

key participants in the colophony supply chain to embrace new methods of collecting and processing colophony. On the other hand, many popular food franchises have raised concerns over the use of food additives such as glycerides, fat substitutes, glycerol ester of colophony, etc. in their food. These initiatives are backed by the increasing consumer demand for clean label food products and may hinder the growth of the colophony market in the food & beverage segment.

Global Colophony Market: Segmentation:

The global colophony market is segmented on the basis of grade, form and end user industry.

On the basis of grade, the colophony market is segmented into-

X (Pale Yellow)

WW (Slight Yellow)

WG (Yellow)

N (Deep Yellow)

M (Yellow Brown)

K (Yellow Red)

On the basis of form, the colophony market is segmented into-

Crystals/Chunks

Lumps

On the basis of end user industry, the colophony market is segmented into-

Adhesives

Printing inks

Food Processing

Rubber

Packaging

Construction

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Colophony Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global Colophony market identified across the value chain include include Punjab Rosin And Chemicals Works, Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.,Merck KGaA, Iberian Resins, Kantilal Brothers, Shree Resins and Midhills amongst others.

Global Colophony Market: Key Takeaways

In October 2018, the company Kraton Corporation, which is a manufacturer of synthetic rubber, has launched a technical program to develop a next generation rosin ester to achieve improved formulations in the adhesive production.

Opportunities for Colophony Market Participants:

Expansion in the packaging sector will help the growth of the colophony market as the demand for sustainable and bio-based material is projected to grow over the forecast period. Hence, key manufacturers in the colophony market have the opportunity to turn their focus on building a stronger presence in the bio-based packaging industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Colophony Market

Competition & Companies involved

Technology Used In the Extraction and Refining Of Colophony Market

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Colophony industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Colophony. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the Colophony industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the Colophony market

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for Colophony market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

“