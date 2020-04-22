Aftermarket Parts in Construction Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2018, the global Aftermarket Parts in Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aftermarket Parts in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aftermarket Parts in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Boundary

NTN Gloal

Union Tractor

Hitachi

Rammer

Intracoparts

Volvo

DSM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cooling Systems

Accessories

Electrical Systems

Fuel Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Heavy Earthmoving

Light Earthmoving

Lifting & Material Handling

Drilling & Trenching

Trucking & Hauling

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aftermarket Parts in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aftermarket Parts in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aftermarket Parts in Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

