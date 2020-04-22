AI-Enabled Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials Market 2020-2026 Increasing Drug Development Expenditure By Major Key Players: AiCure, LLC, Berkeley Lights, Inc., CytoReason, Exscientia Limited, Mind the Byte, Symphony Innovation, LLC

The AI Enabled Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +25% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Biopharmaceutical companies are the main end-users of the AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market in terms of revenue share. The biopharmaceutical companies’ market share is expected to increase by up to US$ +2693million. However, the usage of the solutions is estimated to increase in contract research organizations and academic & research centers in order to streamline the workflow of the facilities and improve the quality of care.

Top Key Players:

Accutar Biotechnology Inc., AiCure, LLC, Ardigen, Atomwise, Inc., BenevolentAI, Berg LLC, Berkeley Lights, Inc., BioAge Labs, Inc., Biovista Inc., C4X Discovery Holdings Plc, Clinithink Ltd, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cyclica, Inc., CytoReason, Deep Genomics Inc., DeepThink Health Inc., e-therapeutics plc, Envisagenics, Inc., Exscientia Limited, GNS Healthcare, Insilico Medicine, Lantern Pharma Inc., Medable, Inc., Mind the Byte, NuMedii, Inc, Nuritas, Ltd., Owkin, Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Schr?dinger, LLC, Symphony Innovation, LLC, TARA Biosystems, Inc., twoXAR, Incorporated, Verge Analytics, Inc., Winterlight Labs Inc., WuXi Nextcode Genomics, XtalPi Inc.

Adoptions of new technologies and approaches have been contributed towards the progress of the market. As per the findings of this informative report, readers can make use of this to give proper directions to their businesses. Researchers scrutinize this global market by using primary as well as secondary research. With the advancements of technologies and the latest trends, new enterprises are also able to capture global opportunities to enlarge businesses rapidly. This exploration report tries to provide guidelines for businesses.

This research study gives more focus on both factors of the market such as the consumption side as well as the production side. Geographically, market development status and existing market scenario have been examined across the global regions. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe are examined on the basis of different business attributes.

Table of Content:

Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: AI-Enabled Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of AI-Enabled Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: Continue To TOC…..

