AI in Auto Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – ANT Financial Services Group, CCC Information Services, Claim Genius, Clearcover

The global AI in Auto Insurance market was valued at US$ 1.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 20.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The market has been derived after evaluating various market trends and dynamics prevailing in different geographies across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. The matured markets in the globally AI in auto insurance market are the US, UK, and China. The dominance of Europe in the global market is due to the fact that the country houses a large number of automotive OEMs, telematics companies, and insurance companies. Additionally, the trend of adoption of newer technologies and solutions is also high in the country, which has pushed the residents to opt for AI in auto insurance. Further, owing to the higher disposable income among the individuals, the pattern of procurement of new vehicles is high in the country. Pertaining to the rise in the number of vehicles, several associated technologies and solutions are also increasing rapidly. These factors have positively impacted the growth of the AI in auto insurance market in the region.

Market Insights

The increasing number of successful artificial intelligence use cases in the auto insurance industry

Artificial intelligence is transforming the face of every industry worldwide owing to its revolutionary capabilities that could substantially affect the performance of a business. In the past few years, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has been one of the largest adopter of artificial intelligence technology. The volume of data generated through various endpoints and mobile devices in the insurance sector is growing at a significant rate. This data presents a massive opportunity for insurance companies to gain insights about their customers and various business aspects. Automotive insurance contributes a substantial share in the global insurance industry and it is going through an evolving & challenging phase owing to the integration of advanced technologies in various business processes. Some of the major use cases of artificial intelligence in the insurance industry include chatbots, voicebots, claim assessment, risk assessment, fraud prevention, and policy pricing among many others.

The rising influx of innovative AI start-ups to boost the growth

In the past few years, the integration of artificial intelligence and its applications such as machine learning and deep learning have been growing tremendously in various industry verticals. AI is being utilized extensively in the BFSI sector for applications such as chatbots, voicebots, claim assessment, risk assessment, and fraud prevention among many others. With increasing use cases of AI and the evolving insurance market landscape, the growth of AI in auto insurance industry is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The growth potential of AI in the auto insurance industry is driving the entry of a large number of startups with innovative solutions in this industry. The innovative technologies and solutions offered by these start-ups are going to intensify the competition in the AI in auto insurance market in the coming years. The funding scenario is looking quite good for these startups majorly due to the huge interest of global industries in artificial intelligence technology and its capabilities to transform various business processes. Few of the noteworthy insurtech startups include MetroMile, Solaria Labs, Tractable Ltd., RightIndem, and Insurify among others.

Offerings Insights

The AI in auto insurance market by offerings is segmented by usage-based insurance, on-demand insurance, and peer-to-peer insurance. The AI stimulates savings for the community of parties including brokers and policyholders and insurance carriers, plugging into existing transformations inside the insurance industry. Cuvva, Trov, and Metromile are some of the companies which are responsible to tackle the complete insurance buying process. The usage-based insurance segment led the AI in auto insurance market, by offerings in 2018.

Application Insights

The global AI in auto insurance market has been segmented on the basis of application into claims assessment, policy pricing, and chatbots. High penetration of internet capabilities has resulted in the development of advanced technologies to save both the time and cost of the parties. The claims assessment led the AI in auto insurance market by application in 2018.

Strategic Insights

Some of the market initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the global AI in auto insurance market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Claim Genius partnered with IAR Group to jointly introduce Claim Genius’s AI auto damage estimations solutions in India. IAR Group offers claims management solutions to insurance as well as self-insured companies in India.

2019: Clearcover raised US$ 43 Mn Series B funding from Cox Enterprises. Other participants include Lightbank and Hyde Park Angels, among others.

2019: Nauto launched AI-driven Driver Behavior Learning Platform. It is a real-time, in-vehicle solution impacting driver behavior. It is deployed in the vehicle to constantly analyze sensor data from exterior hazards, driver behaviors, and vehicle movement. The platform comprises of five key modules, including in-vehicle alerts, on-demand coaching, claims management, safety insights, and driver engagement.

GLOBAL AI IN AUTO INSURANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global AI in Auto Insurance Market – By Offerings

Usage Based Insurance

On-Demand Insurance

Peer-to-peer Insurance

Global AI in Auto Insurance Market – By Application

Global AI in Auto Insurance Market – By End-user Vertical

Global AI in Auto Insurance Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Global AI in Auto Insurance Market – Key Companies

ANT Financial Services Group

CCC Information Services Inc.

Claim Genius

Clearcover, Inc.

GEICO Corporation

ICICI Lombard

Microsoft Corporation

Nauto

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Solaria Labs.

