AI In Education Market 2020-2026 Enhancing Education System Worldwide By Top Companies Like IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cognii Inc.

The AI In Education Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +47% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The market research report helps analyze the AI In Education market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period 2020 to 2026. This research study offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics that are expected to affect the overall industry in the coming few years. In addition, the study explains the impact of the key factors on the development and growth of the global AI In Education market through the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of the AI technology for various applications in the education sector and growing need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology to enhance teachers’ and students’ experience and improve their knowledge are expected to drive the growth of the AI in education market. Whereas the slow digitization rate is affecting the adoption of the AI technology in the emerging countries. This factor is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Top Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cognii Inc.

Carnegie Learning Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Jenzabar Inc.

Pearson plc

Based on technologies, the AI in education market is divided into machine learning and deep learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP). The machine learning and deep learning technology segment is expected to have the larger market size during the forecast period.

The machine learning and deep learning technology offers a systematic way to analyze the progress of students from their performance data. This technology is becoming crucial for understanding educational patterns and suggesting changes and reforms to classrooms and teaching methods.

In the geographic segmentation, the regions such as North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America are given major importance. The top key driving forces of AI In Education market in every particular market is mentioned with restraints and opportunities. The restraints are also given a counter act which proves to be an opportunity for this market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026 respectively.

