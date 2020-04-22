Air Purifier Market (Impact of COVID-19) Revenue, Trends, Business Outlook And Forecasts 2027 |Honeywell International Inc, Koninklijke Philips

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Air Purifier Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of air purifier market in terms of market segmentation by technique, by end users, by type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The air purifier market is segmented by type into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors; by technique into high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), thermodynamic sterilization system (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, ionizer purifiers and activated carbon filtration; by end users into residential, commercial and others. The air purifiermarket is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 27.96% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Increasing Environmental Concern

With the increase in air toxins generated from various industries, air quality control regulations have increased, worldwide. Automotive, chemical, coal, cement and thermal industries are the primary sources of deteriorating air quality. These industries are expanding at a robust pace which is further contributing to the rising levels of pollution. According to the WHO, in the recent years, industrial air pollution caused 4.2 million deaths worldwide, primarily due to respiratory diseases and lung cancer. Several efforts have been taken up by the government in controlling pollution levels which are anticipated to create awareness among the public to lead a healthier lifestyle and adopt cleaner air quality conditions. Air purifiers aid in the removal of air pollutants and assist with cleaning and purifying the air that is circulated in the surrounding environment. Therefore, air purifiers are gaining momentum in both commercial and residential environments.

Rising Awareness

Increasing awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on health is encouraging various air appliances manufacturers to develop advanced air purifiers. Moreover, rising need to remove fine airborne particles and germs in commercial spaces, offices, and homes, including the living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom drives the demand for smart air purifiers across the globe. Some of the innovative air purifiers enable the user to track and control the indoor air quality through smartphones.

However, factors such as high installation and maintenance cost along with emission of hazardous gasses, especially in countries with relaxed regulatory standards for air purifiers, is resulting in the consumers to opt for cheaper alternatives. Such factors are expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, the air purifiermarket is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to drive the demand of air purifier market. In the developing nations, such as India and China, with a highly developing rate of industrialization, is expected to drive the demand for air purifier market in both of the nations. The industrial expansion in China increased by 6.6% in 2017 from 6.6 in 2016 resulting in decreasing air quality. This expansion is anticipated to drive the demand for air purifiers in the nation. India is expected to experience an increase in demand for air purifiers as the air quality level in Delhi rose to 460 parts per million (PPM) in 2017 according to World Health Organization WHO reports.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the air purifier market which includes company profiling of Honeywell International Inc, Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products Inc, Xiaomi Corporation, Coway, Whirlpool Corporation, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited, Blueair Limited, Bluestar Limited and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the air purifier market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

