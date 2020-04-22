Almond Oil Market Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players Liberty Vegetable Oil Company, Mountain Ocean, NOW Foods, Proteco Oils

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Almond Oil Market Size Status and Forecast 2023” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Almond Oil Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Global almond oil market was valued at $1,118 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,680 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2023. Almond oil is considered as one of the best oils for hair and skin care remedies. It consists of vitamins, such as Vitamin E, minerals, protein, and essential fatty acids (EFAs). It is particularly high in the monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid. Moreover, the nutrients and beneficial properties of almond oil make it a powerful cosmetic ingredient. In addition, almond oil is also rich in vitamin E, which makes it favorable for addition to skincare products. Other benefits offered by almond oils include skin rejuvenation such as increased levels of collagen production deriving from the fact that it can penetrate the skin more deeply. Furthermore, other medicinal properties of almond oils include relief to damaged skin occurring by sun exposure, treatment of dry skin. Sweet almond oil is also safe for digesting internally and thus considered as popular medical oil in the Unani system of Medicine.

Almond Oil Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

AOS Products Private Limited, Ashwin Fine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., Caloy Quality Natural Oils, Eden Botanicals, Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co., Ltd., Liberty Vegetable Oil Company, Mountain Ocean, NOW Foods, Proteco Oils

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Almond Oil market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Almond Oil market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sweet Almond Oil

Bitter Almond Oil

Market segment by Application, Almond Oil can be split into

Food Preparation

Cooking Oil

Confectionery

Others (Salad Dressings and Vegetable Dips)

Cosmetic

Skin Care

Hair Care

Pharmaceutical

Others (Biofuel and Lubricant)

Major points from Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL ALMOND OIL MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL ALMOND OIL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL ALMOND OIL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL ALMOND OIL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

