Apheresis Equipment Market Key Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, End User by 2025

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Snapshot

An apheresis machine comprises of a gadget or device which gathers blood removed from the body of the donor and separates it into the diverse components, for instance, platelets, plasma, platelets, red and white platelets. Contingent upon the reason, the apheresis procedure is required, one of these parts can be effortlessly segregated and gathered by the gear, while alternate segments are sent back to the body. The expanding frequency of different blood-related clutters has animated the interest for platelets and plasma. Combined with this, knowledge with regards to apheresis blood gathering systems, machines, and units has prompted powerful development of the apheresis equipment market.

The expanding number of causalities requiring surgeries and ascend in geriatric populace have invigorated the demand for apheresis equipment and kits. Furthermore, the rising rate of blood-related ailments consolidated with advancements in technology of gadgets are relied upon to support the growth of the apheresis equipment market. Moreover, expanded automation in apheresis equipment have prompted shorter treatment length and encouraged related methodology, which is relied upon to move the market development.

Core market players are introducing smart platform designs that incorporates such as specific hemoperfusion, double filtration with adsorption, plasma exchange, and double filtration which aids blood purification medications, thus boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, core players are creating advanced devices that have automation highlights and these gears have extensive demand in national blood transfusion centers. This has also opened promising roads in the market in different regions, particularly Africa.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Overview

An apheresis machine consists of a device or apparatus which collects blood removed from a donor’s body and separates it into the different components such as platelets, plasma, red blood cells, and white blood cells. Depending on the purpose, the apheresis process is needed, one of these components can be easily isolated and collected by the equipment, while the other components are sent back to the body. The increasing incidence of various blood-related disorders has stimulated the demand for platelets and plasma. Coupled with this, general awareness regarding apheresis blood collection procedures, machines, and kits has led to robust evolution of the apheresis equipment market.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Trends

The global apheresis equipment is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases worldwide, rise in number of platelet donors, and spike in R&D investments made by biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The increasing number of causalities requiring surgeries and rise in geriatric population have stimulated the demand for apheresis machines and kits. In addition, the rising incidence of blood-related disorders combined with technological advancements in devices are expected to boost the apheresis equipment market. Furthermore, increased automation in apheresis machines have led to shorter treatment duration and facilitated related procedures, which is expected to propel the market growth along the forecast period.

Favorable reimbursement policies for patients undergoing apheresis procedures in various developed nations are anticipated to significantly strengthen the market share of apheresis equipment. However, soaring prices of apheresis therapies are likely to hinder the market growth to an extent.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Market Potential

The growing acceptance of disposable apheresis kits due to their relatively low prices, has created abundant opportunities for small manufacturers thus expanding the market potential. Big players are launching smart platform architecture that includes technologies such as selective double filtration, plasma exchange, double filtration with adsorption, and hemoperfusion, which facilities blood purification treatments boosting the market. In addition, leading players are designing advanced equipment that have automation features and these equipment have large demand in national blood transfusion centers. This has unlocked promising avenues in the market in various regions, especially Africa.

Membrane filter segments have become popular in the filtration of plasma from other cellular components since they are less time-consuming and high-performing devices. In addition, this is preferred over other apheresis kits due to the reduced application of replacement fluids. The manufacturers are exploring lucrative avenues in developed countries of Western Europe and in Japan.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America occupied a considerable market share in 2016 and is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructural facilities, soaring patient awareness of various apheresis procedures, and increased automation in devices.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to rise at a high CAGR owing to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders, rising incidence of cancer, and a large demand for platelet transfusion activities in the emerging markets in regions such as China and India. Furthermore, the rising healthcare spending in developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Competitive Outlook

The apheresis equipment market can be considered as fairly oligopolistic in nature. The leading enterprises are opting for mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Other crucial strategies adopted by the market players are new product launches, forming strategic alliances, and investing in R&D activities to gain a stronghold in the global apheresis equipment market. Besides this, several players are shifting their focus towards emerging nations such as China, Brazil, and India to capitalize on large unmet needs. Some of the major companies operating in this market are Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd, Terumo BCT, Inc., HemaCare Corporation, Therakos, Inc, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

