Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Rising Production Scale Motivates Fire-rated Building Material Market Growth in the Coming Years

Analysis of the Global Fire-rated Building Material Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
Hilti Group (U.S.)
3M (U.S.)
Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)
Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
Etex (Belgium)
Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)
BASF SE (Germany)
Isolatek International (U.S.)
USG Corporation (U.S.)
Hempel Group (Denmark)
PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)
W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)
Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)
Rectorseal (U.S.)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Sealants & fillers
Mortar
Sheets/Boards
Spray
Preformed device
Putty
Cast-in Devices
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial Construction
Industrial Construction
Residential
